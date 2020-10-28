CAMERON — A 69-year-old man from Little River-Academy was charged in Milam County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault-family violence.
Chester Leonard Clopton was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday after his arrest on Milam County warrants by the Belton Police Department.
Arrest affidavits obtained by the Telegram detailed what Clopton allegedly did on Sept. 11 that led to the charges against him.
Clopton reportedly injured a man by hitting him in the left eye with his fist and in the head with his elbow before he allegedly threatened to kill the victim as he pointed a gun at him, according to one affidavit.
That led to arrest warrants for assault causing bodily injury-family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
A disturbance call at about 9:09 a.m. came from the 20000 block of North FM 487 near Davilla. The man said he was having a verbal argument with Clopton in a vehicle.
The argument turned physical when Cloption reportedly hit the man in the eye and the man hit him back and tried to get out of the vehicle. However, when he saw Clopton reach between the seats where a handgun was kept, he tried to keep Clopton from grabbing the gun. That’s when the man was allegedly hit in the head, according to the affidavit.
In his attempt to get away, the man slipped and fell. He got up and told Clopton he was calling the sheriff’s office.
Clopton allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and said, “I’m going to kill you, boy,” the affidavit said.
Clopton was booked Tuesday into the jail and his bonds totaled $80,000.