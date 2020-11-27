A memorial football game fundraiser will be held to honor two former Cameron Yoe football players who drowned Sunday.
Traion Smith and Desmond Williams both drowned Sunday after their boat overturned while they were fishing in a local stock pond. Smith, 22, and Williams, 30, were former Yoe football players.
The game will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Yoe Field, 201 E. 15th St. in Cameron. The game will be open to the public.
Admission for the game will be $5 per person. Those interested in being a part of the two touch pickup games will need to pay a $20 charge. Participants are allowed to be of all ages and ability levels.
The admission fees will help raise money for funeral expenses.
Attendees will be able to participate in a silent auction organized by the Cameron Yoe High School Class of 2015.
Cameron Farm and Ranch Co., 308 N. Fannin Ave., will accept donations in person and those made to the memorial fund set up at Classic Bank in Cameron.