Building bicycles

 Angie Solis, a volunteer with Panel Specialists Inc. in Temple, helps Jesse Green IV, a 13-year-old Bonham Middle School student, build a bicycle during an event at Temple High School on Friday.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

More than a dozen Temple ISD sixth- and seventh-graders spent their Friday with a smile on their face, as they pedaled their bicycles around the Temple High School parking lot.

