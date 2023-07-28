More than a dozen Temple ISD sixth- and seventh-graders spent their Friday with a smile on their face, as they pedaled their bicycles around the Temple High School parking lot.
Each of them had hand assembled their ride that morning through Workforce Solutions of Central Texas’ inaugural Wrenches to Wheels program — an initiative where industry professionals guided students on the building process for approximately three hours.
“I loved it,” Jeremy Stallings, a volunteer from East Penn Manufacturing in Temple, told the Telegram. “I have children of my own so anytime I can help others out I will. They’re our future so we have got to teach them.”
His favorite moment was watching those 20 students in attendance grin with excitement.
“That’s my biggest deal — to watch the kids smile when they get out there and actually ride the bike and get a feel for it,” Stallings, whose 6-year-old son attends Jefferson Elementary, said.
Without the guidance from volunteers like Stallings, Tristan Bailey, a 12-year-old Lamar Middle School student, emphasized how it would have taken him much longer to assemble the bicycle, which Workforce Solutions of Central Texas provided for free along with a tool kit.
“I’ve never built a bike before so it was fun hanging out with the other students and learning from the adults,” he said. “My favorite part about today was trying to get the handlebars on, because it was so tedious to turn the Allen wrenches. You’d have to stop every now and then because there was a metal bar in the way.”
Like Bailey, Jesse Green IV, a 13-year-old Bonham Middle School student, also enjoyed the opportunity to learn a new skill.
“Now, I plan on trying to learn how to ride it, because the last time I rode a bike was years ago and it had the training wheels,” he said as he packed up his new tools. “I’ve got terrible balance so it might take a while.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was happy to see another initiative come to fruition through their partnership with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and emphasized how blessed the district is to have that local support.
“Trade skills and working with your hands are essential to our future,” he told the Telegram. “Partnership opportunities like these really assist our students in practical hands-on learning experiences.”
Students enrolled in Copperas Cove ISD and Killeen ISD participated in previous weeks.
“As long as it happens, I’ll be here every year,” Stallings said. “I’m going to push for friends that work for other companies — that I know that weren’t here today — and I’m going to see if they’ll come out next time.”
Angie Solis, a volunteer with Panel Specialists, Inc. in Temple, has the same plan.
“Our CEO is big on helping out in the community, so he usually goes through and asks a few of us in the company if we want to participate in events like this,” she said. “We really didn’t know what we were going to walk into but it was definitely worth doing. I would do it again.”