A local donor has helped make Christmas special for patients at the children’s hospital in Temple.
Steve Kranyec vowed to honor the new heart he received by doing acts of good deeds, Baylor Scott & White spokeswoman Tiya M. Searcy said in a news release.
On Dec. 16, Kranyec donated enough stockings and toys for all 64 in-patients at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. Included in the donation were 64 Amazon gift cards to be used specifically for book purchases, Searcy said.
“Lastly, he donated hundreds of cookies and chocolates to nurses at both Temple hospitals who have worked so hard to heal their patients during this difficult year,” Searcy said in the release. “Baylor Scott & White is so grateful for donors like Mr. Kranyec.”