Astronaut Jose Hernandez

Former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez will be speaking to Temple College students in Temple and Taylor next month in a lecture encouraging Latino and low-income students to consider careers in science and medicine. A movie about Jose’s life, “A Million Miles Away,” will be featured on Amazon Prime.

 Courtesy

As a child, Jose Hernandez worked in the California beet fields alongside other family members, and his dad used the hard-labor experience to encourage him to “reach for the stars” in life.