A military-themed march through downtown Temple will soon be the first event for the Rucks on Main.
The new non-profit organization will hold a six-mile march through downtown Temple and the Santa Fe Plaza to honor both veterans and the fallen. The event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, with both the start and end of the event at Santa Fe Plaza, 201 W. Ave. A.
Wes Albanese, president and chief executive officer of the organization, said the event will be held each year near Veterans Day, to celebrate veterans, and Memorial Day, to honor the fallen.
“I have had the idea for a few years now,” “It was just (me) wanting to spread something for veterans, active duty and those who support veterans to give them something to do on Veterans Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend.”
Albanese said the name of the organization and event comes from the rucksacks carried by soldiers and Main Street, representing the towns supporting local soldiers.
Participants in the march are being encouraged by organizers to bring a rucksack or backpack filled with non-perishable food items, which they will march with then donate to charitable organizations.
When checking in participants will receive a T-shirt and wristband, later being given a challenge coin and a beer for those age 21 or over when completing the race. Live music and food for purchase will be available at the end of the race in the plaza starting at noon.
The group said its goal is to help advocate and educate the community on the reintegration process veterans and their families go through. The group wants to provide a conduit of community awareness for service members and foster and nurture healing in the community.
Registration for the event will cost $55 per person, with those interested in participating able to sign up on the group’s website https://bit.ly/3jASGHM.