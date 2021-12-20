A retired newspaper journalist who covered Texas politics for decades died Monday in an automobile accident near Florence.
Wayne Slater, retired Austin bureau chief for The Dallas Morning News who co-wrote two books about George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove, died in a head-on collision near Slater’s home in Florence, the newspaper reported after two friends confirmed the death.
Sgt. Deon Cockrell of the Texas Department of Public Safety told the News that the Williamson County accident occurred between two vehicles at about 10:33 a.m. Cockrell said he had not confirmed that Slater was the accident victim.
Slater, hired by the News in 1985, became the paper’s Austin bureau chief in late 1987 and served until his retirement in December 2014. He later was an adjunct professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Slater co-wrote two books about Rove, Bush’s top political strategist, with former state Capitol TV reporter James Moore, Bush’s Brain and The Architect.
In 2015, Slater told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, his hometown newspaper in West Virginia, that the two favorite races he covered for the Dallas newspaper were Ann Richards’ victorious run for governor in 1990 and the following election in 1994 where Bush defeated Richards, the News reported.