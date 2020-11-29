BELTON — A lineup of 56 handlers and 79 dogs made 960 runs Friday through Sunday in the Waco Agility Group After Thanksgiving Trial at the Bell County Expo Center.
“It’s gone real well,” said Rena Bonem of Waco, trial secretary and WAG president. “People have been real good about spacing themselves out and wearing their masks.”
The North American Dog Agility Council is the sanctioning body for WAG, which plans to return to Belton for the Easter weekend.
“We’ve been around since the late 80s or so,” Bonem said. “We teach classes in Lorena for all levels, from pre-agility through competitor.”
Any herding dog is good at agility trials, she said, but she has a mixed-breed dog that enjoys the sport.
“I used to run dachshunds and they are a little stubborn,” she said. “Almost any breed can do agility. It’s very good for building a bond between the handler and the dog.”
Before running a course with her golden retriever Gryffinder, Tracy Dulock of Waco had him do a few tricks: sit, circle, whirl, hug and kiss.
“He competes in tricks contests,” she said. “He’s done commercials. He’s also competing in agility. Quite a few of the dogs here, this is only one of their sports.”
They do herding, obedience, dock diving and other sports, Dulock said. One of those is “nose work,” where the dog searches for an odor or sometimes for multiple odors.
“He lies down with his nose pointed to it,” she said. “It’s really quite fun.”
She’s been training and working with dogs for 19 years, Dulock said. She works part time for Robinson Quail Creek K9 Services, which boards and trains for dog owners all over Central Texas.
Dulock trains dogs in obedience and life skills, she said, and gives the dog owners a crash course on how to maintain those skills.
“Every dog teaches you something new,” she said. “You never learn it all. You have to work with the dog, see what they need from you. There’s no one size fits all for dog training, and that’s what makes it fascinating.”
Carol Wright of McKinney said she’s been an agility dog handler for 17 years. Her Italian greyhound Shade, three years old, was doing well in the runs, she said.
She has two retired dogs at home, a border collie with two championship qualifications and a Jack Russell terrier with five championship qualifications.
“It’s the opportunity to give my dog quality of life,” Wright said of agility trials. “The second thing is the social aspect, meeting different people from different places.”
Every dog is different, she said, and has different things they like to do, “just like kids.”
“You really can’t make a dog do something,” she said. “You have to build a bond with that dog — that way you and the dog want to work together.”