Rohan Raju, 11, a student at Scott Elementary School, spent his Tuesday afternoon designing tread for a custom shoe.
It is one of the many activity modules offered at Thornton Elementary School through Camp Invention — a weeklong education program that the National Inventors Hall of Fame developed.
“I’m working on the tread of a shoe by putting ink on a paper sole,” Rohan, who incorporated spirals and stripes into his design, said. “The spirals remind me of one of my older shoes so I drew those all over it. They will probably help with grip.”
This week marks Rohan’s third summer participating in Camp Invention, which operates in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
“I’ve learned a lot of random stuff that I don’t think I would have learned anywhere else,” he said. “And all of the activities that we do are just really fun.”
Although Nathaniel Hubbard, 10, a student at Kennedy-Powell Elementary School, has enjoyed all of the modules offered at Camp Invention, he told the Telegram how he puts the marble arcade and robotics aquatics activities at the top.
“Those are definitely my favorite,” he said. “Marble arcade is where you basically make a track and try to work a marble down to the bottom of it … and robotics aquatics is kind of a history and water class at the same time. We’re learning about different kinds of water and what the different animals can do in it, but the funnest part is that we get to design (a habitat tank).”
Linda Farrington — a science lab teacher at Thornton Elementary School who spearheads the Camp Invention program in Temple ISD — noted how Rohan and Nathaniel are among the 77 gifted and talented students in Temple ISD who are enrolled into the summer program.
“They have a schedule and rotate through each one of these modules. It’s cumulative so they start with some simple concepts and then build up until they have a completed project at the end,” she said. “All of the skills that they focus on are teaching kids how to collaborate and how to communicate more effectively, whether that’s through writing or through speaking.”
Farrington emphasized how Temple ISD solely offers the program to gifted and talented students so that they can be with like-minded students.
“They need to have that opportunity to meet other kids that are like-minded and of the same ability because success breeds success,” she said. “They can create and be looked at as being an innovator and not as being a dork. It gives them confidence to take risks and to express their ideas without being made fun of.”
Aracly Placencia, a student intern with Camp Invention, has enjoyed watching the elementary-aged students become more confident in just a few short days.
“I had never done anything like this before so I was a little nervous, but I thought it would be fun to hang out with the younger kids and learn how to lead and guide them,” Placencia, a sophomore at Temple High School, said. “Getting to know the kids has been really fun because they’re all very different. They have also created some stuff that I honestly wouldn’t even have thought to create.”
Farrington hopes that Camp Invention will become a long-lasting tradition in Temple ISD.
“I think they find their tribe here,” she said. “I had a kid last year, who never says a word, tell me, ‘I finally found my people.’ So I think that’s probably the best example of why this camp works out really well.”