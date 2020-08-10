Bell County’s burn ban is sticking around for at least the next 30 days.
The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed Monday to extend the burn ban to noon Sept. 8. The prohibition has been in effect since July 10 when Bell County Judge David Blackburn implemented it.
Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
“I know it’s going to be surprising to everybody, but August is forecasted to be hot and dry,” Blackburn jokingly said.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said conditions have not improved enough to lift the burn ban. In fact, he said a grassfire outside of Rogers near the Bell-Falls countyline burned around 170 acres over the weekend.
“It is neither wetter or cooler than it was last week,” Mahlstedt said. “We’re still in that 90 degree and above range for the next two weeks that’s forecasted.”
Bell County’s readings on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area, remains high. As of Monday morning, the county had an average reading of 659, with a maximum of 707 and a minimum of 577. The higher the reading, the drier it is.
Bell County has seen scant amounts of precipitation in the past week, according to five rainfall monitoring sites operated by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Rural fire chiefs, Mahlstedt said, still wanted the burn ban to remain in effect.
With the exception of Falls County, all of Bell County’s neighbors have burn bans. Of the 254 counties in the state, 124 have active burning prohibitions, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The commissioners previously extended the burn ban on July 13 and July 27. Both extensions were for two weeks.
Blackburn pointed out that state law allows him to revoke the burn ban if conditions improve around the county.