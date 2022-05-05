Temple High School is slated to have 19 seniors graduate with an associate degree from Temple College on May 14 after passing the Texas Bioscience Institute’s Middle College program.
The program is a partnership between Temple College and area high schools that allows qualified students to enroll in rigorous Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-focused dual-credit coursework in their junior and senior years of high school.
“Students entering the program have to meet several prerequisites,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Each student must have high school credits in Pre-AP Algebra II, Biology I and Chemistry I with a B average or higher. Students must also pass both portions of the Texas Success Initiative Assessment, submit a teacher recommendation and write an essay.”
These 19 students — Sophia Brea, Azaiah Castillo, Gabriel Ciaburri, Carrigan Fritz, Sara Garza, Haley Hamson, Ariana Helt, Addison King, Anna Lesley, Gilberto Lopez, Mariana Mancillas-Galaviz, Camryn McGlothlin, Andrea Mendez, Porfino Nino, Riya Patel, Alysia Ramirez, Alena Salazar, Phillip Salinas and Arianna Skinner — mark one of the largest graduating groups from Temple High School.
“I definitely learned how to not only survive but thrive in a college setting,” Patel told the Telegram. “We basically got a small taste of what college would be like, which I think has really prepared us, because we really learned some good study habits this year.”
Her classmate Brea agreed.
“I think it’s definitely a good program but you have to know what you want to do going in,” she said. “TBI is great if you want to be in the STEM field, but it’s probably not if you’re thinking about being an English major. You have to want to be in the STEM field.”
However, Brea often encourages underclassmen to explore the program.
“If I see a sophomore or a freshman friend, I tell them everything about it because it’s just a good program, I believe.”
Although the TBI Middle College program was already strenuous in itself, Jamie Durham, a Temple High School counselor, noted how students had to navigate through additional challenges during their junior year.
“These graduating seniors are unique in that all of the courses they took during their junior year for the (TBI Middle College program) were remote due to the pandemic,” she said. “They had to learn how to succeed as a college student without the benefit of being on the college campus.”
Patel highlighted how completing biology lab assignments at home was one of those challenges.
“We actually had to go to the bookstore and buy a kit of dead animals. There was a fish, a cricket and a frog that we had to dissect at home,” she said. “I was the first of my friends to open it and literally the first thing you see is a dead fish. So I told all my friends and one of them was mortified. She said, ‘I’ve been carrying around that in my backpack.’ So it was a unique experience for sure.”
Patel — who will be studying biomedical engineering at the University of Texas in the fall — noted how she has a 10-year plan following graduation this month.
“I want to apply to a university in Houston called ENMED, which is a four-year program,” she said. “If I am accepted, I would be able to earn a master’s degree in engineering and a doctorate in medicine at 23. With that I would love to go into cancer research. I have a weird fascination with diseases and how they work on the human body immunology … so I’d love to use the engineering side and create devices that would help people.”
Brea, meanwhile, will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall where she will be studying biochemistry.
However, she has aspirations of ultimately becoming a forensic pathologist.
“They have done well in spite of the obstacles they faced,” Durham said. “They take their next steps as seasoned college students, and many will graduate with their bachelor’s degrees in just two more years.”