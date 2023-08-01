A Killeen man was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
Marchelle Jerald Payton, 27, was one of 33 people indicted on various charges by a Milam County grand jury July 20, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s office.
Other indictments are:
Jose Salomon, 36, of Cameron, indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
Jared Benjamin Smith, 41, of Early, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Manuel Castillo-Rodriguez, 55, of Cameron, 2nd Degree Felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – threat, a second-degree felony.
Winston Loy Woolverton, 42, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Tyrelle Martin Hunt, 21, of Killeen, assault family violence – impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Tony Carl Alldredge, 38, of Cameron, two counts of assault of a public servant, third-degree felonies.
Ronald Earl Batiste, 58, of Dime Box, possession of controlled substance less than one gram – Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony.
Jennifer Renee Hamilton, 39, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance less than one gram – Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony.
Aliesha Dawn Armendaviz, 24, of Milano, possession of controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Allen Dale Terry Bayer, 34, of Rockdale, evading with motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Zachary Taylor Gonzales, 20, of Caldwell, theft $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
Kiki Ali Cashaw, 38, of Rockdale, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, a third-degree felony, and possession of controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Kevin Leo Rubio, 35, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance one to four grams, a third-degree felony.
Tristan Nathaniel Pecos, 26, of Caldwell, possession of controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Osmar Gilberto Espinoza, 28, of Rockdale, assault family violence with previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
Herbert Gordon Girard IV, 36, of Magnolia, possession of a controlled substance one to four grams, a third-degree felony and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Francisco Antonio Zaragoza, 32, of Downey, California, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Jose Hiram Gonzalez-Oliveras, 48, of Arlington, forgery, a state jail felony.
Jeffrey David Marsh, 61, of Rockdale, credit card abuse – elderly, a third-degree felony, and theft with priors, a state jail felony.
Andy Benjamin Contreras, 25, of Cameron, assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a peace officer, a state jail felony.
Terri Marie Johnson, 44, of Thorndale, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Jesse Dalton Young, 35, of Thorndale, arson of vehicle, a state jail felony.
Lorie Shaylene Miller, 48, of Cameron, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Melissa Amy Llanas, 29, of Rockdale, two counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
Sirvaugh Markell Rougeau, 20, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Adam Tamez Jr., 55, of Thorndale, bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felonies.