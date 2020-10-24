Temple High students delivered monologues examining a variety of biases as part of the theater program’s first production of the school year.
The event, which was titled “This I Know,” was held Thursday and Saturday evenings in the courtyard just outside the newly renovated fine arts center.
“With what was happening in our country during the summer, I decided we needed to address (bias) in class,” Natasha Tolleson, Temple High’s head theater director, said. “Theater always is a safe place to discuss things that are going on, and for the kids to express their opinions.”
These performances — written and rehearsed over the course of about a month — were voiced after students read about various accounts of prejudice, including racial, gender and educational biases.
“We read articles and essays on bias that people had written over the last 200 years, really,” Tolleson said. “Then the kids talked about their personal experiences with bias. They were asked to write a monologue on a bias they experienced, a bias they witnessed or something they realized they were prejudiced about.”
Sereniti Patterson, 17, scripted her monologue about her experiences handling racial insensitivity with her friends and classmates — incidents she said that were quite racist.
“My monologue was about racial insensitivity among my friend group growing up,” she said. “I talked about humor that my friends have found funny, the color of my skin and things that have happened to me.”
Patterson said it is of vast importance to address these forms of discrimination, especially in today’s climate.
“I think it’s beneficial not only for ourselves, but for our peers and everybody that might come out and listen,” she said. “It might make some people uncomfortable, but that is a good thing in this case.”
Meanwhile, classmate Kylie Burke looked toward biases she had noticed as a white woman in the United States.
“I talk about how I was able to differentiate how much my privilege separated me from my friends,” Burke, 17, said. “My parents chose to send me to Temple ISD, but there’s other people at my church who chose to send their kids to predominantly white schools … because they’re afraid of the people that go to my school.”
Burke noted how there is a sense of vulnerability when writing and performing a personal monologue, and her classmate Austin Madsen, 17, shared that sentiment.
“It’s vulnerable but it’s also important that we share things that are wrong within our community, and why it needs to be fixed,” Madsen said.
Madsen said his monologue dives into stereotypes surrounding the LGBTQ community.
“My monologue is about me being called gay even though I’m not,” he said. “I talk about having a higher voice or being more sensitive. Although these are just traits that are unique to people, they can be seen as being gay. But why does it matter?”
Madsen said he used this opportunity to stress the importance of being treated equally — something he said everyone should be able to experience.