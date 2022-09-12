The Temple ISD school board swore in Dawn Cook as its new District 5 trustee during a regular meeting on Monday.
Cook — a Temple native and Temple High School alumna — replaces Sandhya Sanghi, who announced her resignation from the elected position after accepting a job offer in Maryland.
“I have truly valued the opportunity to work with such a strong and dedicated team, and I am very thankful for your help and kindness along the way,” Sanghi said in her resignation letter. “I regret any inconvenience that my resignation may cause to the school board, and I will make all efforts during my last month to help decrease any such inconvenience. I look forward to hearing about the continued success of Temple ISD.”
Her resignation, which her peers on the Temple ISD school board accepted during a regular meeting last month, became effective on Aug. 22.
“Sandhya is one of the most thoughtful people I have ever worked with. Not just a board member — I’m talking anywhere I’ve ever been in education,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said during an August school board meeting. “She is truly thoughtful and nothing gets by. I mean, nothing gets by at all. She has a single drive and that is that she wants all kids to do well. She’s really helped us get better as a district, and I know for me personally, she’s made me better as an educator.”
With Sanghi resigning with more than a year left on her term, Cook will represent District 5 until at least May 2023.
“The new appointee has to run at the very next election, which for us is May 2023,” Ott previously told the Telegram. “So in truth, this person will end up running in both May 2023 and May 2024.”
However, Cook is ready for the responsibility she has assumed for the time being.
“My experience volunteering in the district has given me a better understanding of the needs of our students and their families, as well as the teachers and staff,” she said in a statement. “I believe that if you want a better community, you need quality schools. TISD offers an excellent education, led by exceptional teachers and administration. I am excited to serve on the Temple ISD board of trustees representing District 5 to continue to foster this growth and success.”
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey called Cook a great addition.
“It was clear in her interview that Dawn’s ideals are aligned with the values and beliefs of the community and our school district,” Posey said. “She will be a great addition to the board as she offers a unique perspective as a former student, parent, volunteer and active community member.”