It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas — what with cold weather, yuletide decorations and rosy-faced children who came to see Santa at the Depot Drive-Thru Edition on Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
Instead of lining up to talk to Santa Claus personally, as has been the custom in the past, the children were driven by to see him and his helpers. Cars were backed up to West Central Avenue as people waited to enter the 300 block of West Avenue B. It was elaborately decorated with rows of big candy canes, piles of wrapped presents and seven Christmas-themed inflatables .
“We stay safe, they stay safe, Santa stays safe,” said Mike Hicks, museum director, who was dressed as a snowman, complete with a plastic carrot nose. His staff members wore Santa caps and other seasonal garb.
“We hope they all have a safe holiday,” he said. “I guess that’s the most important thing this year.”
The museum usually holds a free community event the first Saturday of every month.
“This is the first time we’ve done it this way,” Hicks said. “Santa at the Depot is usually our biggest turnout day.”
As each car stopped, Santa — wearing a clear plastic face shield — greeted the children and Jordan Rodriguez, a museum development assistant dressed as an elf, helped him hand out red paper bags filled with goodies. One child a few cars back cried out excitedly: “Santa!”
“This is an early present, OK?” Rodriguez, wearing a red Christmas-themed mask, told some of the children.
“A very merry Christmas,” Santa said.
“I like your hat,” he told one child.
“I like your antlers,” he told a girl who wore antlers and peered out through the car’s sun roof.
“You guys have a good Christmas,” he said. Once, when a few children were pressing in, he said, “OK, guys, you’ve got a couple more weeks, okay?”
Angela McCleaf, museum curator, and Genevieve Stockburger , education coordinator, greeted people at the head of the street and passed out scavenger hunt sheets.
These sheets asked: How many candy canes do you see? Can you find all the Christmas trees the elves decorated? Can you count the presents along the street? Can you find the three holly , jolly snowmen who came from the North Pole? How many gingerbread houses do you see?
Hicks said there was a mailbox where the children could leave their letters to Santa.
Denise and Earl Kleypas of Westphalia brought their grandson, Austin, 3. This was their first time to visit the museum for a first Saturday event, she said.
“He’s very excited,” she said of her grandchild. “He’s been waiting for it all week.”
Earl Kleypas said he and the boy were in the process of drafting a letter to Santa.
Elizabeth and Daniel Webb of Temple brought their two children, Alice, 7, and Andrew, 4, and their friend Roxy, 8.
“It’s just a fun outing for the family,” Elizabeth said. “This is our morning excitement. We’re excited they’re doing something that we could drive through.”
It was also the first museum visit for Stephanie Zarazua of Temple and her three children, Scarlet, 7, Roxy, 4, and Miguel, 2.
She said the children were going to write letters to Santa.