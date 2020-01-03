A Belton man died Wednesday after he was ejected Monday from a bicycle he rode by a driver allegedly impaired by the setting sun.
Frank John Harris, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Friday.
Troopers went to a major collision at about 5:10 p.m. on Nolan Loop Road east of Nolanville between Rebecca Lou Casilhas, 56, of Belton, and Harris. Casilhas drove a 2010 Hyundai 4-door car, and both Harris and Casilhas were going westbound.
Casilhas said the setting sun impaired her vision and she didn’t see Harris on his bicycle. Her car collided with the back of the bicycle, which caused Harris’ ejection, Washko said.
Harris had what was called “an incapacitating injury” because of the collision. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
According to Washko, the crash was still under investigation Friday.