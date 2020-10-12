ROGERS — Closures along U.S. Highway 190 near Rogers will begin Tuesday as a construction contractor place a culvert along the highway.
The closures will be active daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between U.S. Business 190 and Highland School Road in Rogers, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closures are expected to conclude Wednesday, the release said.
Drivers should expect some delays and watch for pilot car operations and personnel as they conduct traffic control, TxDOT said in its release.
“This work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Highway 190 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway in Rogers,” the release said. “TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.”