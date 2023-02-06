The winter storm that iced Central Texas last week — shutting off power and phone service, downing trees and power lines, and damaging several Temple apartment units — seems to have spared a local bat population still reeling from the 2021 winter storm.
“We’ve had a few rescue calls but nothing like in 2021,” said Addison McCool, executive director of the Weatherford-based Bat World Sanctuary. “We believe the bats fared well in and around Temple.”
Two years ago, a deep freeze accompanied by ice and snow killed an estimated 100,000 Mexican free-tailed bats and devastated the colony that makes its home under the Loop 363 bridge over Interstate 35 near the Cracker Barrel restaurant.
More bats died during a freeze in December 2022 as corpses of multiple bats were seen on the road beneath the bridge. Temple Animal Services and Transform Temple removed the deceased bats on Dec. 29, a city spokeswoman told the Telegram.
According to experts, a bat comeback is going as expected — very slow.
“Most bat species have one pup per year,” McCool said. “It takes a very long time for the colonies to rebuild.”
McCool said the timing of this year’s storm may have helped prevent another “batastrophe.”
If the storm had hit a couple weeks later, the Temple colony would have had a larger population and more losses.
“Mexican free-tailed bats usually go to Mexico during winter, but until the two years, Central Texas had a string of mild winter months,” McCool said. “This prompted fear that most of the bats had quit going south. Thankfully, we overestimated this. Many female bats were still in Mexico at the time of this year’s ice storm.
“Males typically return to Texas in January, while females arrive in mid- to late February,” McCool added.
Texas Parks and Wildlife mammalogist Jonah Evans said Mexican free-tailed bats are the most common, but Texas also is home to many other bat species, including several that live in isolation.
“Red bats, spotted bats, evening bats, ghost-faced bats — these aren’t very common and there’s no way to tell how they were affected by the storm,” he said.