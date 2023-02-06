Mary Warwick, wildlife director for the Houston Humane Society, holds a Mexican free-tailed bat as it recovers from last week's freeze on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Houston. The freezing temperatures caused the bats to go into hypothermic shock, lose their grip on their habitat and fall to the ground. Over 1500 bats were rescued from the Waugh Street Bridge and in Pearland since Friday. The public is welcome to watch them release almost 700 of bats on Wednesday at 5:30 at Waugh Street Bridge in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)