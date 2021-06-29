A Temple shooting that left three people injured Saturday involved young adults, police said.
The incident occurred at about 2:37 p.m. near Club Paradise in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Lane. Those injured in the shooting were taken to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“While recent shootings are still under investigation, TPD has seen an increase in the number of crimes involving juveniles,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said. “The shooting that occurred June 26, 2021, near Club Paradise involved young adults. The shooting victim from June 5, 2021, is a 19-year-old male and the shooting victim from May 15, 2021, is a 16-year-old male.
Arreguin said police were trying to determine whether the Saturday shooting is related to other recent shootings in Temple.
The department is patrolling all areas of town, she said.
“Officers do proactively check high-crime areas to ensure the safety of neighborhoods,” Arreguin said.
Temple officers are continuing community-oriented policing efforts to help deter crime, she said.
“Community policing is at the heart of everything TPD does,” she said. “Outside of the COPS Unit, every officer is expected to engage with the community and strengthen relationships between the department and our residents. Community policing is not limited to one area, but it is a city-wide effort.”
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds agreed.
“We welcome any opportunity to connect with the community, to build relationships, to build trust and to build good communication,” Reynolds told the Telegram during the department’s Burgers with a Badge event earlier this month.