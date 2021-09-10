The 2021 early teal hunting season starts Saturday and Texas hunters can once again expect a good season. Habitat conditions across much of the state are in outstanding shape which is a great sign going into the season, state parks officials said.
“I am expecting a good teal season once again for the state of Texas,” Kevin Kraai, waterfowl program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a news release. “Teal numbers are already impressive in many areas of Texas, especially the rice prairies of the Texas Gulf Coast and the playa wetlands of the Panhandle.”
The 16-day statewide early teal season in Texas will run Saturday through Sept. 26. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.
Blue-winged teal are the second most abundant duck in North America and by far the most prevalent duck found in Texas during the special early teal season, according to TPWD. The ducks primarily breed in the Prairie Pothole Regions of North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.
A drought in the region will result in lower production and fewer juvenile team coming to Texas this fall. However, this news shouldn’t dampen the spirits of teal hunters gearing up for the season.
“We still have literally millions of blue-winged teal in North America,” Kraai said. “Current estimates of blue-winged teal are 5.83 million, which is far above the 4.7 million bird threshold required to have a 16-day teal season for 2022-2023. So, there will be no changes next year as well.”
As for conditions and prospects for teal season around the state, TPWD waterfowl biologists report:
• Blue-winged teal migration is well under way and actually a couple weeks earlier than normal considering the poor wetlands conditions in the breeding grounds.
• Teal numbers are already impressive in many areas of Texas especially the rice prairies of the Texas Gulf Coast and the playa wetlands of the Panhandle.
• Habitat conditions across much of the state are in very good shape and there is abundant shallow water and swollen reservoirs across most of Texas.
Kraai reminded migratory bird hunters to make sure they are Harvest Information Program-certified and confirm the HIP questions are answered correctly. The surveys allow biologists to get an accurate sample of hunters so harvest surveys can be delivered to a subsample of hunters later in the year from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Hunters should purchase their new 2021-22 Texas hunting license prior to hitting the field. In addition, teal/waterfowl hunters will also need a migratory game bird endorsement, federal duck stamp, and HIP certification. It’s also required by law that hunters have proof of their completion of a hunter education course.