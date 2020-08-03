Voters in Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 will consider legalizing the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption in the Nov. 3 election.
The Commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision Monday, ordered the proposal to be on the ballot for voters in Salado, Bartlett, Holland and unincorporated areas of southeast Bell County.
Texas Petition Strategies — a Buda-based company that has successfully gotten local option elections on the ballots in Salado and Bell County JP Precinct 1 — organized the petition calling for an election.
“On July 2, they submitted the signed pages of that petition. There was a total of 264 (pages) that came back with signatures,” Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said, pointing out she had issued 300 pages to the company for its petition effort. “Of the 264 pages, there were 2,316 signatures that were checked and there were 2,216 that were valid.”
State law requires local option petitions to collect at least 35 percent of the registered voters in JP Precinct 2 who voted in the 2018 gubernatorial election, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“According to the last gubernatorial election and those who voted in JP 2, to get this on the ballot for November, they were required to have 1,977 signatures for that issue to be placed on the ballot,” the elections administrator said. “So the 2,216 exceeded that minimum requirement.”
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission lists Precinct 2 as a partially wet area. That means there are parts of the precinct in which a type of alcoholic beverage sale is legal but in others it is not.
That patchwork of alcohol laws occurred because of the redrawing of the justice of the peace precincts after redistricting.
“So the simple question of whether or not all precincts are authorized for the legal sale of beer and wine (for) off-premises consumption only really isn’t a simple question because by state alcohol beverage code law it’s tied to the JP precinct lines — and those JP precinct lines change over the years,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “If one was not authorized, one was authorized and lines changed, you could have slivers or pockets here and there where it is not permitted as a result of that.”
The alcohol sales laws are set on the precinct lines at the time of a local option election, Blackburn and Luedecke said.