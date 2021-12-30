From glass beer bottles to a large rusted metal drum, groups of residents helped clear many local trails of trash Thursday.
The litter collection was part of an annual event organized by the city of Belton at Miller Springs Nature Center in preparation for the new year. More than a dozen residents came out in the morning to volunteer their time.
Armed with large plastic buckets and trash pickers, participants walked in groups along various trails for up to three miles.
Nolan Carpenter, a Temple resident, said he only found out about the hike that morning and quickly made his way over. He said he has hiked the trails at the park for many years, having taken his daughters walking as well.
“I really enjoy it, it is just a beautiful place,” Carpenter said. “I saw the (event) in the paper and I didn’t know that they did volunteer stuff. I was excited because I used to do it on my own.”
As one of the participants with the most trash picked up, Carpenter’s plastic bucket included many beer bottles and other small items.
Carpenter said he grew up looking for arrowheads and other interesting objects gave him a good eye for spotting trash in the undergrowth. He also pointed out that winter made finding objects easier, with less grass or leaves to obscure litter.
Manuel Zapata, the recreations coordinator for Belton, said the litter gathered by volunteers Thursday helped the park reach its annual clean-up goal.
Local officials, Zapata said, had set a goal of 300 pounds of trash collected by volunteers this year. At the beginning of the hike, Zapata said this event only needed to collect about 43 more pounds of litter to reach that goal.
While pounds of trash were found, volunteers did notice many parts of the park were litter free, seemingly cleaned by another group.
Ron Dumosch, a Temple resident who was also participating for the first time, said he wished he could have helped clean up more.
“I was disappointed that we didn’t find more,” Dumosch said. “It is a good thing that it wasn’t there, but I wish that there was a little bit more.”
While this was his first time at this event, Dumosch said he really enjoyed getting to know the other participants. He said he already signed up with the city for future events.
The varied terrain of the park, which includes hills, forests and grasslands, did take a toll on some of the participants who took the longer routes.
Susan Williams, who attended the event with her daughter Melinda Deckman, said she does come out to similar events a few times each year but has needed help making it through them.
“We like the trails, we do, I just don’t get out as much as I used to,” Williams said. “There have been a few times that, if it wasn’t for my son-in-law, I wouldn’t be able to get from one place to another.”