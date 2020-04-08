The annual Way of the Cross procession, which is traditionally held on Good Friday, will not take place this year because of the conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tony Cortez, who has coordinated the event the past several years, said organizers had applied for a permit through the city of Temple, but there was no way it could be approved because of the number of people involved.
The event draws hundreds of people who walk 5 miles through the streets of Temple visiting the 14 Stations of the Cross. This would have been the 21st year of the procession.
Cortez said early on, when the event organizers began meeting, they had a feeling this could happen so it wasn’t a total surprise when they learned the event could not take place this year.
“We’re just following all of what’s going on as far as complying with social distancing,” he said. “But it’s happening to all of us.”
Bonifacio “Barney” Rodriguez, deacon at St. Mary Catholic Church, said there’s not much that can be done, and event coordinators are disappointed because they look forward to Way of the Cross every year.
Rodriguez said he has been involved with the event for about 10 years.
“It’s always happened since I’ve been around,” he said. “I’m not sure if it’s never happened before that. I know it has rained a couple of times during these events and we still did it.”
Cortez said being unable to gather is something that is affecting everyone.
“It’s just one of those probably once-in-a-hundred-year things and it just happened to hit when we’re alive, and we’ll just have to go through it,” he said.
He said people can pray the Stations of the Cross at home, and his church (St. Luke Catholic Church) will livestream its Friday evening Mass.
Cortez said they are looking forward to having Way of the Cross again next year when “hopefully all this is behind us and we can proceed.”