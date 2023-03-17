Student art exhibit

Lapis Lenore, a home-schooled student from Temple, dressed in the style of the fantasy characters she creates to display her work at the Cultural Activities Center during last year’s Artworks exhibit. This year’s version — Artworks 2023 — officially opens with a reception on Thursday.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

Art teachers from Temple-area public and private schools have been hanging and displaying hundreds — maybe thousands — of paintings, drawing and sculptures throughout the Cultural Activities Center in preparation of Artworks 2023.