Art teachers from Temple-area public and private schools have been hanging and displaying hundreds — maybe thousands — of paintings, drawing and sculptures throughout the Cultural Activities Center in preparation of Artworks 2023.
“The walls are literally covered from baseboard to ceiling,’ said Mary Black Pearson, executive director of the CAC. “This has been going on for years and it gets bigger and bigger.”
While the massive exhibit — it spans all four art galleries as well as hallways — is already gathering attention from CAC visitors, the official Artworks 2023 kickoff will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We will have a reception and ribbon-cutting for Artworks, and we expect an open house,” said Lindsay Gabriel, CAC’s visual arts coordinator. “Kids will be bringing parents and grandparents to the opening reception — they are so proud of their work. This is a major event for us.”
Gabriel said the exhibit will be on display until April 23.
Students from Temple ISD, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Central Texas Christian School, Holy Trinity Catholic High School and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor all participate in Artworks 2022, Pearson said.
“Some of the artwork is truly amazing,” she said.
Stephanie Chambers, chair of UMHB’s art department and an assistant professor of art, said about 14 students from the Belton university will have creations on display during Artworks 2023.
UMHB art will be featured in the CAC’s Carabasi Gallery, which is positioned just inside the main entrance.
“This will be our third year to participate in Artworks,” Chambers said. “This is a fantastic event. It promotes the arts from a young age through adulthood, and that is important.”
“Art enhances our lives and celebrating that is a great idea,” she said. “This is a big undertaking by local art teachers to bring these works to the community and show how much art is created by our youth and young adults.”
Pearson said Artworks is a fun event for everyone involved.
“Almost every day during Artworks I hear someone come in and it’s usually a student bringing in their family,” she said. “They count out loud from the ceiling or floor so they can identify their work. They’ll say: ‘That’s me, fourth from the top.’ It’s very sweet.”
The Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Artworks is a free exhibit open to the public.