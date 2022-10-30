The winners of the Temple Daily Telegram 2022 Readers’ Choice balloting are announced today in a special section of Sunday’s newspaper.
Local businesses were named as “The Best” and “One of the Best” in more than a 100 categories based on votes from Telegram readers. More than 20,000 votes were cast on ballots printed in the newspaper or online at tdtnews.com. This is the 22nd year for the awards.
“The Telegram’s Readers’ Choice award is one of the most significant endorsements any local business can receive,” Advertising Director Lauren Ballard said. “Unlike other publications, we do not provide a list of ‘nominees’ from which readers select. That means the winning businesses are truly those that are ‘top of mind’ as well as best in a category. Survey participants are required to complete a majority of the ballot, which takes time and effort. It is one way we try to prevent ‘stuffing the ballot box’ for a single firm.”
Each category has one business that was selected as “The Best” and up to two more businesses named as “One of the Best.”
This year, Laura White Interior Design and Temple Veterinary Hospital were among the local businesses that maintained their longtime status as “The Best.”
Laura White Interior Design won Best Interior Design for the 21st year, while Dr. Gary Gosney at the Temple Veterinary Hospital won Best Veterinarian for the 20th year.
“We’re more than a window fashion store that provides the latest and most innovative window treatments,” Laura and George White said in a statement to their website. “Our offerings include shutters, blinds, shades, motorized window coverings, draperies and anything else that can be hung in your windows.”
The duo launched their business in 1983 and offered window treatments.
“We are so grateful that people have continued to appreciate what we do,” Laura told the Telegram. “We love working with our clients and we don’t get this award without them. Most of the clients that we have worked with become our friends and it’s those relationships that we like to build.”
Gosney, who also is an active participant in the Temple Civic Theatre, has seen the same outpouring of support from his neighbors.
They often have remarked on his compassion when he and his team work with Temple-area residents’ and their furry friends.
“We wanted to say thank you to Dr. Gosney/Temple Veterinary for your kindness in taking care of us yesterday when we had to say goodbye to our sweet Asher,” Vanessa Vargas said in a Facebook post.