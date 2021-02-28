No one was injured after a fire destroyed a travel trailer near Cumberland Drive late Saturday night, reported Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded at 10:28 p.m. to 13134 FM 2305 and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the trailer, which was being used as a residence. The sole occupant was not at home at the time of the fire.
The fire was extinguished by 10:52 p.m. The trailer was a total loss, Soto said.
Temple sent six fire units and 15 personnel. Belton Fire Department sent a ladder truck. Temple Police and Temple paramedics also responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Soto said.