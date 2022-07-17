Remember when it forgot to rain, and the streets simmered hot like greased griddles?
Yeah, like yesterday.
So, if Texans can invent everything else, why can’t they control the weather?
In 1967, Texas lawmakers adopted laws governing the use of weather modification technologies. Over the years, state and federal agencies have funded cloud-seeding and charting commercial weather modification projects. These current high-tech rainmakers are the latest technological tools and understanding used to replenish fresh water supplies in aquifers and reservoirs as well as to help meet the growing needs of agriculture, industry and municipalities for fresh water.
Over the years, Bell has experienced two extremes — desert or swamp.
Believe it or not, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has a weather modification program to try to control the weather — especially in drought.
Although these present-day efforts are legitimate, 19th-century quacks and charlatans were intent on relieving thirsty farmers of their money with a few sticks of dynamite and some stinky smoke.
“The lunatic fringe of American rainmakers has always demonstrated wondrous imagination. These people have proposed the use of secret
rays, the stewing of moisture-producing herbal concoctions, and the focusing of huge magnifying glasses to hasten evaporation from streams. They have suggested moving warm air upward to cooler levels with deflecting planes or decapitating the coast range to allow moist air to flow eastward onto the Great Basin,” wrote Clark C. Spence, a historian who wrote “Texas and the Age of Pluviculture” (Texas Tech, 1990).
That’s when the “wizard of wet” flooded Central Texas with promises of drenching the parched prairie with sweet, delicious rain. An Australian-born huckster living in Kansas, Frank Melbourne and his crafty entourage arrived in Temple with big promises to wring rain out of wispy skies.
Rainmaker? How about rain fakir?
“The American people like to be humbugged, and the greater the fake, the easier it is to work,” he recalled about his rain-making ploys.
Railroads by the 1890s spawned dozens of new towns, making more demands on water supplies.
Farmers and ranchers were desperate as crops shriveled from the drought and heat. The hustle-bustle growth of the railroads was threatened.
Melbourne and his crew set up shop in a ramshackle South Temple house in early November 1891 and started to work their moisture magic with appropriate stage craft and whiz-bang gadgetry to make the rain god Jupiter Pluvius grace Bell County’s fields again.
With much hype filling the Temple Times, Melbourne promised that his mysterious process would quench parched pastures. All he needed was money, and lots of it.
He was secretive but convincing. “I cannot discuss the principle embraced in my method of breaking drought,” the rainmaker told the Temple Times. “I have devoted a number of years of my life and considerable money to develop it to its present state of usefulness. I think I am entitled to some remuneration commensurate with its benefit to others.”
Bottom line, Melbourne and his ilk relied on what he called “boom-boom technique,” based on the theory that explosions could somehow jar rain loose in the atmosphere.
Melbourne bragged that his enterprise, the Inter-State Artificial Rain Co., had an undisclosed big-bucks backer in Temple.
“If he wants the whole Panhandle of Texas watered, we can accommodate him,” Melbourne wrote a friend. “And I tell you, we have got the world by the horns with a downhill pull and can all wear diamonds pretty soon. We can water all creation and have some to spare.”
Melbourne closed off his Temple house to discourage curious onlookers and window peepers.
Observers saw “suggestive blazes of purple and blue” against the night sky spewing from a roof vent.
Passersby also reported to the Temple Times acrid chemical smells “administered as medicine to the atmosphere.”
Not everyone was sold on Melbourne’s promises. Temple’s Baptist congregations, for example, insisted that prayer would be far more effective than this stranger’s gee-whiz gadgetry.
The most vociferous local critic was Dr. Overton O. Searcy (1824-1895), among the earliest physicians in Temple. In a series of articles to the Temple Times, Searcy gave measured reasons — albeit with an incomplete understanding of meteorology — of why rainmakers would fail.
“You arrest the Gulf Stream, and in a few hours, Galveston would be covered in water,” he wrote. “I have but one opinion of a man or a set of men who think they can violate God’s natural laws, and that is supreme contempt.”
Undaunted, Melbourne and his crew claimed they would “make the atmosphere very dry” so that moisture could be “sucked into the clouds.”
The days wore on, until later on Nov. 6, the rainmakers emerged from their nest to say that they needed a few more days. Temple townsfolk who had gathered around Melbourne’s house left at 10 p.m., declaring the entire endeavor a boondoggle.
Then, out of the murky skies at about 12:15 a.m., clouds swirled above.
It was raining!
The showers lasted several minutes as the clouds floated on to the east. Melbourne was vindicated; more would come “in good time,” he predicted.
No rain appeared for the next couple of days, but then — voila! — more clouds gathered thicker and thicker. Rains started at 3 a.m. and continued for six more hours. Melbourne and his crew were as elated — and surprised — as Temple residents.
Historian Spence remains unenchanted by rainmakers’ skills. “Shrewd psychologists, they gambled their time and reputations that moisture would fall after they began their work, for they were not called in until a dry spell had persisted for some time,” he said. “Their methods were secret, but they hedged their bets.”
A victorious Melbourne and his crew left Temple, taking with them their “mysterious equipment” — a barometer and a well-thumbed copy of a popular weather almanac with its long-range forecasts.