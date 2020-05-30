South Belton Middle School math teacher Lauren Weaver effectively worked as tech support for her students this spring.
Students were learning math and algebra online at home after in-person classes were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaver, a first-year teacher, said sometimes she had to walk her students through the proper steps to access their work.
“That’s a lot of what I do right now,” she said, pointing out she has grown up with technology her entire life so it comes natural to jump-start a tech-related issue.
That approach may continue when classes resume in August. Weaver is planning what her classroom may look like for the fall.
“Having the technology and having to find new ways to teach and new ways to use the technology has been very interesting. I do say I am really excited for next year because I think I want to build my classroom a little differently,” she said, explaining she may want to do a flip classroom where she teaches lessons and fills in pieces while her students mostly work on their computers. “I am excited to see more technology used in my classroom next year.”
What education looks like in the fall is a question school leaders across the state are currently weighing. The Temple and Belton school districts have been brainstorming their plans for the fall.
Three scenarios
Both districts are exploring three general scenarios: One, continuing remote learning; two, in-person classes; and, three, a hybrid approach.
“There are a lot of details and logistics or what-have-you that go with a couple of those scenarios because we haven’t opened the school year that way, but those are the three big picture options that we’re looking at,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “And honestly, I don’t think that’s a secret. I would assume that most school districts are looking at those three options or a combination at this point.”
If face-to-face schooling can return, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said it would be wise for the district to have teachers blend traditional lessons with students working on computers.
“Because if something happens in the fall and schools are forced to close again, you can continue that type of learning platform or learning environment for our kids,” Smith said.
The first day of school — Aug. 19 in both districts — is almost three months away. A lot can change during that time, Smith said.
“That’s what we’re getting in the middle of right now, is how we make sure we are able to pivot and be flexible but still provide consistency for our community in all of this,” the Belton schools leader said.
Ott said remote learning would not be an ideal way to kick off the 2020-21 school year, but Temple ISD would adjust to it if that is the ultimate decision.
“We would refine our current remote learning platform because we would have more time during the summer to plan,” he said.
Social distancing
The Texas Education Agency recently released guidelines detailing how school districts can hold limited summer activities. It includes keeping students 6 feet apart and limiting the number of people in a classroom to 11 — including the teacher.
If those guidelines stick, districts would have to drastically rethink classes and schedules.
“If you can only have 13 or 11 in the classroom, you don’t have enough teachers in a school district,” Ott said. “You’d effectively have to double your teaching force.”
Belton ISD administrators tossed around an idea that perhaps secondary students could continue remote learning because they all have their own school-issued devices while elementary students have face-to-face instruction at their schools and at middle and high school campuses, Smith said. No decisions have been made about that, though, Smith stressed.
Ott pointed out that not only would the social distancing requirement change the classroom setting, but other facets of the school district.
“But if social distancing at 6 feet is in place in August … (it) changes transportation on school buses, changes passing periods — it changes (everything),” the Temple educator said.
Changing school calendars?
TEA has suggested school districts tweak their academic calendars to adjust to the new normal created by the coronavirus.
Don’t expect Belton ISD’s calendar to change.
“While I will never say never, I will tell you that I will go very slow in talking about that or bringing anything to you as a board of trustees about that,” Smith recently told the Belton school board. “Y’all approved a calendar back in January that I believe our community is focused on and counting on.”
Although Ott said Temple ISD is still looking at a few different options regarding the district’s academic calendar, he said the district should have a better understanding of its schedule by late next week.
“We are looking at ways we can capture more student instructional time (next year),” Ott said.
As Belton ISD moves forward with its fall semester plans, Smith said the community will continue to be involved. More than 1,000 people participated in an online survey about the upcoming school year.
“We hear their voices and we are thankful for their voices in the planning process, and we’re going to do our best to create a system that allows us to create those exceptional learning experiences for kids, but also be flexible and adaptable to these health concerns in the community,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to get there. I’m confident in that.”