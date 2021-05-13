A Temple Police Department officer fired twice at a suspect Thursday afternoon after nearly being hit with a vehicle, a spokeswoman said.
The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. when the officer conducted a traffic stop at West Avenue H and South 37th Street.
The police department did not immediately identify the officer who fired the weapon. The officer was placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is under internal review, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
A suspect — also not immediately identified — was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail.
During the traffic stop, the suspect fled from his vehicle and was later located by officers in the 500 block of West Avenue V.
When the officers approached, Arreguin said, the suspect attempted to flee and nearly hit an officer with his vehicle.
The officer fired twice, hitting the vehicle but missing the suspect.
The suspect abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street and fled on foot through a residential area.
The suspect was then apprehended but physically resisted arrest before being transported to Bell County Jail, Arreguin said.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.
January incident review
Five officers — including two supervisors — were recently identified by the department as those involved in a January police use-of-force incident.
Lts. Edward “Buddy” Best Jr. and Tim Simeroth, and Officers Nick Prouty, Andrew R. Kramer and Bryan Pedigo are under internal investigation for the Jan. 11 incident in which Walter Beasley Jr. of Temple was reportedly struck by at least one of the officers during his arrest after a traffic accident.
The use-of-force incident was captured on videos posted on social media. The videos from afar show an officer striking Beasley while he is strapped to a gurney. Beasley faces four criminal charges from the incident.
“It’s important to remember that our department reviews every incident of use of force, regardless of the situation or outcome, to determine if the use of force was appropriate and reasonable and ensure all policies and procedures were followed,” Arreguin previously told the Telegram.