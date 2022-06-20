Belton ISD school board trustees Monday authorized the issuance and sale of up to $173.8 million in unlimited tax school building bonds for projects voters approved in May.
The agenda item — passing 5-0 with Belton ISD school board president Jeff Norwood and trustee at-large Janet Leigh both absent — gave Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith and Chief Financial Officer Melissa Lafferty the authority to approve these sales on the trustees’ behalf at a later date.
“It’s called delegation pricing. It’s what we’ve done in the past,” Jennifer Ritter, a financial advisor for Belton ISD, told trustees during a regular meeting on Monday. “The reason being for that is that the markets move daily. Your board meeting date might not be the best date to price on the market … so having the authority to go out and price on a non-meeting date gives us the best flexibility.”
Although Ritter called the market “less than stellar” with interest rates continually increasing, she noted how Belton ISD anticipated that trend when it called for the $173.8 million bond election last February.
“We went out and ran the bond election to account for that, so we’re still within all the targets that we told the voters,” she said. “No tax increase. Everything is looking good because you were conservative in the assumptions and allowed yourselves to have that flexibility.”
Ritter does not expect Belton ISD to sell the bonds until certified property values are obtained from the Texas Appraisal District of Bell County in late July.
“It’s difficult for us to sell until we have those values in hand (on July 25),” she said. “We expect a lot of schools to be waiting on their certified values as well … so there should be a lot of other deals competing for attention. We want to be as quick as we can out of the gate so that we can get the most attention for Belton ISD.”
However, Ritter’s company, Specialized Public Finance Inc., is actively strategizing in the meantime.
“We’ll have a call option on these bonds should the opportunity exist to be able to refinance them for some savings,” she said. “We’ll be looking at that frequently to make sure that we have that chance.”
During the meeting, trustees also approved the formation of a Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee that will hold meetings beginning in September.
“This committee would be charged with reviewing bond project progress, spending, timelines and schedules to ensure the promises of the 2022 bond,” Belton ISD Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said. “It’s not a decision-making body but it is a group of citizens coming together with some high school students and some district administrators to review projects.”
Area 4 trustee Chris Flor is excited for this collective, which would meet until the last 2022 bond project is completed, to come to fruition.
“This is a really important idea,” he said. “If we take a look back at the process that led up to the voting, there was a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding. So I think this is a step in the right direction to engage some folks — to really help lift up the cover of mystery behind what’s going on.”
Smith agreed.
“As we prepare to get underway with these projects — the biggest ones being building two new elementary campuses — it’s important that we bring the community along with us and show them what we’re doing with the funding they supported,” he said. “This oversight committee comprised of community members is one way we can demonstrate transparency.”