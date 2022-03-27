Mamie Smith rolled into Temple in January 1922, wailing about her heartaches when her man done her wrong.
Even so, she done her audiences right by her righteously smooth blues in what she dubbed her “All-Star Revue.”
Smith (1891-1946) and her band, Jazz Hounds, weren’t the first jazz artists to shake the rafters in Temple, and they surely weren’t the last.
Temple was created by the railroads as a crossroads town, and wherever the roads crossed, jazz happened. Smith was just further affirmation that jazz always had been alive and jiving in Bell County.
She played to a packed Temple audience — white patrons sitting downstairs and black people in the balcony.
The Temple Daily Telegram advertised her show as “the cleanest, snappiest and classiest colored attraction in America.” The paper described her performance: “Her voice rocked the very foundations of the auditorium, and the abundance of her glittering and buxom personality overflowed the stage in the same manner. When she sang the ‘Crazy Blues’ with all those ostrich
feathers nodding and her body rocking, there wasn’t a still foot in the gallery.”
According to the article, during the concert “white folks were rocking just as much as the performers on stage.”
The first black woman to break into the mainstream recording industry, Cincinnati-born Smith was a local celebrity even before her arrival. Two years earlier, she recorded on a white-owned label with an all-white band. Despite initial widespread criticism for the racially mixed performers, the company sold more than a million of her recordings in its first year — a remarkable feat in the nascent record business in the early 20th century. She paved the way for other black singers — notably Ethel Waters, Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith.
Just like other music forms, jazz has evolved, but its fandom has never lagged — even with some Bell County preachers railing against “the devil’s own compositions.” A Baylor Female College professor called the “so-called jazz age … a temporary state of mind.” Writing in a 1924 edition of the Belton Journal, he predicted, “This jazz craze will soon pass, and many think they see evidence of its passing now. … People are demanding a better class of music.”
So, fast-forward a century.
The Temple College Jazz Festival, now in its 30th year, kicks off this Wednesday, bringing together top professional artists, clinicians and hundreds of college, high school and junior high musicians for clinics, competitions and great performances. By the time of the closing concert Saturday evening, the joint will be jumping.
Guest artists will be Greg Gisbert, trumpet, who has recorded with Cyrus Chestnut as part of Phil Wilson’s Rainbow Band and toured with Buddy Rich; and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, who has worked with the Wynton Marsalis Septet, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and has been a featured guest artist on Billy Taylor’s “Jazz at the Kennedy Center” Series.
Throughout the history of jazz, Texans have contributed to the important movements in this native American music, beginning with blues, ragtime and boogie-woogie in the early years of the 20th century and continuing with hot jazz in the 1920s, swing in the 1930s, bebop in the 1940s, cool, hard bop, and funk-soul in the 1960s, and free jazz from the late 1950s into the 1980s.
Thumbing through early Bell County records reveals one interesting fact: This area, especially after the railroads’ steel lines stitched together scattered farm communities, was settled by people of diverse backgrounds and cultures.
Evidence is found in “The First Annual Report of the Agricultural Bureau of the Department of Agriculture, Insurance, Statistics and History, 1887–1888,” a modest volume that gave a snapshot of the county. Within its pages, it’s clear that Bell County was a remarkable stewpot of cultures and settlers from other countries, all sharing their music and their cultures. Bell County had a unique cultural mix of peoples that provided a fertile breeding ground for jazz.
So, it’s no accident that in the mid-1890s ragtime composer Scott Joplin (1868-1917) published his first three sheet music works in Temple in the mid-1890s; or that blues legend Blind Willie Johnson (1897-1945) hailed from here; or that choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989) rocked his soul around his Rogers homeplace; or that “Joe Tex” Arrington (1935-1982) discovered his funk beat along Highway 36.
Other jazz personalities with Bell County connections:
nTemple-born Clifford “Boots” Douglas (ca. 1908–unknown) known as one of the finest Texas jazz bandleaders of his era, recorded and toured throughout Texas during the big band or Texas swing heyday of the 1930s.
nThomas Alva “Tom” Howell Jr. (1906-1989) was born in Belton but moved to Cameron, where he finished high school. A jazz cornetist, Howell headed a popular Central Texas dance band. Howell’s playing was like the jazz style of Bix Beiderbecke and approached closely his rich, ringing sound.
nFoy Willing (1914-1978) of Belton was leader of the Riders of the Purple Sage. Born Foy Lopez Willingham, he and his band became one of the premier country-rock bands until they disbanded in 1952.
All of this paved the stage to the creation of “Little Joe” Hernandez’ Latinaires’ 10-piece orquesta based out of Temple — evolving into Little Joe y La Familia with its expert fusion of jazz, rock, Tejano, conjunto and big band sounds.
The result is a cacophony of wondrous syncopation — a place where Mamie Smith no doubt felt welcome a century ago and would be heartily welcomed back anytime — much to the chagrin of that Belton professor.
Online
Here’s Mamie Smith and her Jazz Hounds playing “Crazy Love” in her rambunctious 1920 recording: https://youtu.be/qaz4Ziw_CfQ