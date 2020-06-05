Temple City Hall will close at 3 p.m. today to free up parking for a downtown protest scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Temple Municipal Building.
City Hall will open again at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a city of Temple news release.
Regarding the protest this evening, resident Patrick Arryn said earlier this week that he was motivated to organize the event after the deaths of George Floyd and other men who have been killed by law enforcement officers across the nation.
Attendees will have the chance to share their thoughts with each other and listen to speakers. Afterwards, Arryn said, participants are expected to make their way down to 31st Street to protest in the Temple Mall area.