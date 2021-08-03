Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is pleased with the community engagement his district has repeatedly seen since requesting stakeholder input in May for a potential school bond — an issue that would be decided through two propositions.
Following the second of three citizen advisory committee meetings, Ott told the Telegram that more than 300 individuals assisted the district in prioritizing their 20-plus proposed projects.
“We did a Likert scale for each project with one being the least important and five as the most important, and kept the online survey open for 12 days so that those who did not attend (the meeting) could respond,” he said. “We did as much as we could to push the heck out of it to the community … and have been really pleased about people’s engagement with the process.”
However, Ott reiterated that some items were not eligible for ranking as they are deemed critical: building a new elementary school in the district’s southeast quadrant, adding 14 classrooms to existing campuses and infrastructure replacements.
Yet the Temple ISD superintendent said each rankable project still averaged a 3-point rating or higher.
Restroom upgrades to multiple campuses ranked the highest with a score of 4.1, while digital marquees at Temple High and Fred W. Edwards Academy ranked the lowest with a score of 3.0, according to Temple ISD information.
Although Ott said the scores revealed that the projects are important as a whole, he emphasized that Temple ISD’s administration will still need to make some reductions before bringing a potential package to the school board for consideration.
“All the projects together are $196 million but I don’t feel comfortable going for (a bond package) with this number,” he said. “I want to stay true to the community response, which was for $185 million … and we’re not going to backtrack on that.”
In response, Ott said administrators worked tirelessly to refine the projects through two means: a reduced scope package for $184.9 million and a reduced projects package for $179.9 million.
Five projects would be restricted to fewer improvements under the reduced scope package, while seven projects would be excluded under the reduced projects package, according to Temple ISD.
Renovations to Wildcat Stadium, decided through a second proposition, are set at $6.6 million.
During Temple ISD’s final citizen advisory committee meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center — 3303 N. Third St. in Temple — stakeholders will have the opportunity to weigh the pros and cons of each of those two packages.
“There will be a survey available at the end with two Likert scales … and we will be asking the Temple ISD community how they would rate each of the following bond packages. It’s going to be a very easy process,” Ott said. “We want their opinion on both … that way the board can have more information. I think they will appreciate having something a little bit more than just a yes or no.”
Ott said the survey will be accessible online at tisd.org beginning Wednesday evening and available until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Following the results, seven community members will present a selected bond package to the TISD school board at a meeting later this month.
“It’s going to be a diverse group of parents, former students and Temple residents,” Ott said. “However this shakes out on Aug. 8 … they’ll work with us to put together a presentation that they want to present to the school board.”
The final decision on the bond package will be up to the board. If Temple ISD trustees are able to approve a bond package by the Aug. 16 deadline, it would call for a Nov. 2 election.