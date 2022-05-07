SALADO — To preserve the culture and heritage of the working cowboy and the American West, the four-day Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering continued Saturday at the Salado Civic Center.
In its second year, the event started Thursday night with music and displays of western art at Salado Museum and College Park. There followed a star-studded Friday night concert at Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail. Jeff Gore will be speaking at 10 a.m. today for the windup at the same church.
Sharon Douglas, founder of the gathering, said she got the idea after attending a similar event several times at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.
“We learned it had been cancelled,” she said. “The planners were all in their 70s and thought it was time for a younger generation to take over. No one did, and they cancelled.”
The citizens of Alpine later organized a similar event, but meanwhile Douglas “thought it was a good time to try it here.”
COVID held up things, but the first edition of the Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering came about in May of 2021.
“It was well-received,” she said.
Cowboy music is western music, she said, “not country music.”
“Think Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers,” she said. “People that grew up loving Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and Hopalong Cassidy — this music appeals to them.”
On Saturday morning, a group of children from Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch recited original poems in a poetry contest on the second floor of the Salado Civic Center. Douglas awarded the first place plaque to Abigail Sprout, 13, for her poem about an unlucky chicken named Henrietta. Douglas said children and adults from the ranch, located northwest of Amarillo, also came to last year’s gathering.
Jeff Gore was among those performing at the civic center’s gazebo Saturday. One of his songs was: “I’d like to be in Texas for the Roundup in the Spring.”
Gary Allegretto, called “The Harmonica Cowboy,” played the harmonica and guitar and held a harmonica teaching session for children. Douglas said he teaches the harmonica to thousands of children all over the world.
One of the attractions on the civic center grounds was the Maxdale Cowboy Church chuck wagon.
“We go around to different events,” said Paul Hopkins of Killeen. “We do cooking sometimes, all over open fires.”
His group hauls the chuck wagon in a truck, he said, but everything is original or replica. They even have an old-fashioned coffee grinder.
They cook on an iron-ringed ground fire with cast iron Dutch ovens and skillets.
“Last year we had biscuits,” he said. “We’ll do sourdough biscuits, yeast rise biscuits, cornbread, cobbler — anything you can cook in an oven, we can do.”
While not representing cowboys — but definitely the American West — Chris Coffey of Salado and Steve Mitchell of Bertram, members of the American Mountain Men, set up an old-fashioned camp site. They had a tarp spread with antique rifles and other paraphernalia, and a real beaver pelt.
“That’s what started the West — the beaver pelt,” Coffey said.
Mitchell said that 200 years ago William Ashley challenged 100 men to venture into the Rocky Mountains and trap beaver for profit.