Belton ISD trustees approved Christy Chandler as Lakewood Elementary School’s next principal during its monthly meeting on Monday.
Chandler has earned degrees from St. Edward’s University and Texas State University, and has more than 20 years of education experience, according to Belton ISD
“After an extensive search and interview process, we are pleased we found Mrs. Chandler to lead Lakewood Elementary,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “Her professional experiences demonstrate a commitment to exceptional experiences for each and every one of our students. Her focus on family partnerships and community building make her a great fit for the BISD team.”
Chandler — an educator with 10 years of experience as a campus principal in other districts — also has served as a classroom teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal during her career.
She said she is excited to relocate to Belton with her husband Clint, a Belton High graduate.
“We are both excited to relocate to the Belton area and make our home here,” Chandler, who is leaving Pflugerville ISD, said in a news release. “I look forward to partnering with the Lakewood school community to create the best possible learning environment and opportunities for our students.”
Chandler is replacing Becky Musil, who retired this month following 28 years working in education. Belton ISD trustees had named Musil as Lakewood principal in June 2019.