Brock Luna, a sixth-grade student at Bonham Middle School, wants to see an increase in participation with Temple ISD’s Wildcat Mentor program — an initiative where local residents dedicate at least two hours a month to fifth and sixth graders.
“Mentors help invest in our future and shape the next generation,” he said. “I would encourage each of you to continue to be a mentor and to invite your friends to join. We have a lot of fun with the events held throughout the year and I know from experience how important it will make students feel.”
Although Luna, 12, was shy when he first met his Wildcat Mentor, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, he emphasized how a friendship quickly formed.
“He asked me what I was interested in and took the time to learn about ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ cards,” he said. “That made me feel special.”
Luna added how the program, in its 13th year, also can provide much-needed encouragement to students like him.
“I have learned that hard work pays off,” he said. “Dr. Ott has shown me that by his example, and I can be anything I want to be in life if I work towards it.”
Kristy Burke, the Wildcat Mentor chair, noted how the Wildcat Mentor program returned to an in-person format this year after opting for a pen-pal format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic a year prior.
“It’s been so much better,” she said. “It has been incredibly rewarding to see the students being able to meet with their mentors one-on-one again. It seems like the students are a lot more verbal this year, and I think that’s just because there was a year and a half of being at home, potentially, due to COVID.”
Michael Hicks, who is one of this year’s 107 Wildcat Mentors, told the Telegram how he has enjoyed the opportunity to be a positive role model for local youth.
“I hope that I am somehow filling a void, but you don’t always know what void you are filling,” he said. “So for me, it’s just being reliable and mindful, and letting them see consistency in their life.”
Like Luna, Hicks, the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s manager, hopes to see more area residents getting involved in the coming years.
“It’s a great program where you meet with a mentee twice a month for lunch,” he said. “So if you already take a lunch, you can do it. There’s definitely a need for people who are committed, and I would encourage the community to do it.”
Interested residents can email Yara Thomas, a member of the Wildcat Mentor board, at yara.thomas@tisd.org for information on how to participate, according to Temple ISD.
“A lot of times you think that you’re giving back to the students, but many times it’s the students giving back to us,” Burke said.