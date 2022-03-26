BELTON — Bell County elections got off to a rocky start this year — with problems ranging from no basic amenities at some voting sites to a lack of training materials for workers — as a new state law was added into the mix.
The issues were highlighted during a meeting of the Bell County Elections Commission last week as officials from both the Republican and Democratic parties sought to resolve issues that stemmed from the primary elections held earlier this month.
Bell early voting results, for example, were delayed for hours as a result of new guidelines required by the state under Senate Bill 1.
During a primary, early voting results are usually published shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m. A late start by the election board in counting absentee ballots delayed those results this year until about 9:30 p.m.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke, who also is serving as interim elections administrator for the county, said the Texas Secretary of State requires early voting totals to go out at the same time as absentee ballot results.
“That is what the biggest delay was — waiting on the absentee ballots,” said Luedeke, a Republican elected in 2017. “And that is not the ballot board’s fault, it is my fault. I am taking ownership of that because I should have started that process earlier in the day, and I waited until too late in the afternoon.”
Democratic Party election coordinator Irene Andrews, who spoke during the meeting, said she and her fellow poll workers saw serious issues that ranged from a lack of training material to no access to basic utilities.
Some polling locations didn’t even have restrooms available, she said.
“Vote sites with no running water or restrooms are unacceptable and should be replaced immediately,” Andrews said. “And sites where these and other basic amenities are available but inconvenient to access should also be changed when possible.”
Chris Rosenberg, chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party, said one of the worst sites for poll workers was Western Hills Elementary in Temple.
“When I spoke to the election workers, they let me know that they had to walk clear across campus to use a bathroom that was broken and out of order,” Rosenberg said. “The very least the county could do is take under consideration the working conditions our election workers face.”
Andrews said the issues stemmed, in part, from the fact the county doesn’t have contracts with the businesses or organizations that own these sites.
Contracts between the county and the polling location would allow for guaranteed access to utilities as well as reduce the possibility of moving the polling site at the last minute.
Andrews said there also was a need for more — and better — training of election workers so they know what to do and what not to do.
Election judge mistakes
A lack of training led to at least two Republican election judges making large mistakes, Andrews said.
“The day before the election, the Republican judge in Harker Heights … removed ballots from the DS 200 (voting machine), divided them between himself and the Democratic judge, and intended to take them home to stamp them,” Andrews said. “Opening the DS 200 right before Election Day is a security breach.”
Andrews said both parties are looking for younger, trainable and technologically savvy residents to get trained and help them run the elections.
Mail-in ballot issues
Many problems brought up at the meeting resulted from Senate Bill 1, the new state elections law passed in 2021.
Melanie Caraway, a member of the county’s ballot board, said that despite the many changes in the law, one of its biggest effects was on mail-in voting.
The new law requires those voting by mail to include an identification number on their ballot, such as their driver’s license number or last four digits of their Social Security number. Without these numbers, or if those provided were not the ones used when the person registered to vote, the mail-in ballot was rejected.
Election officials said the department rejected 412 ballots received by mail, with about 200 of those having been postmarked after the March 1 deadline.
Law’s ripple effects
Patrick Flavin, a professor of political science at Baylor University in Waco, said small changes to ballot instructions always have the chance to cause dramatic effects.
“There was a non-trivial amount of people who were not able to vote in the primary, or at least not able to vote by mail, because of it,” Flavin said.
Issues with mail-in ballots affected a range of voters, including those in the military serving abroad.
Caraway said these mail-in ballot issues were hard to correct quickly due to limited forms of contact with voters.
“Telephone and email information is optional, therefore the only means of notifying a voter that their ballot was rejected is by U.S. mail,” Caraway said. “That should not be optional. The people who we were able to call, on the same days that we rejected their ballots, came in before we left that day.”
Kirby Goidel, a political science professor at Texas A&M University, said many election departments in counties across the state had trouble notifying residents of the changes in time.
Goidel said it might have been a good thing that the new election laws, especially those for mail-in ballots, went into effect for the primary and not a larger election.
“It was nice that we had a low-turnout primary election and so we don’t feel the full front of the law, and maybe we can better prepare for the midterm elections coming up,” Goidel said. “On the other hand, we may not feel the full impact of the law until the midterm election.”
Both Goidel and Flavin said it was still unclear if the changes to mail-in ballots affected one group in the state more than any other.
Possible solutions
Despite the many problems, Luedeke said there were some solutions and changes on their way.
Luedeke said this was in part due to election department officials now having a better grasp on what to do.
“Previously, the elections administrator did just about everything,” Luedeke said. “A lot of them (department workers) had no clue about what to do next, but we pushed through and we had many phone calls with the secretary of state … and got it done.”
One change proposed by Luedeke is the addition of more Election Day polling locations, along with moving some of the existing ones.
Luedeke pointed out that the county had 41 voting centers when there were 48 voting precincts. The county now has 62 voting precincts.
New sites proposed
Adding more voting sites also could lessen the distance residents need to drive to cast their ballot, with one new site suggested for Ding Dong, a community south of Killeen.
On top of sites for Election Day, Luedeke said he also is looking at adding more early voting sites for November’s general election. Voters can cast ballots at any county site.
Luedeke said the county, which currently has six early voting locations, would hopefully add two more. This would include one in Killeen and one near West Temple.
The new early voting location near West Temple is expected to be at the library in Morgan’s Point Resort by Lake Belton.
With the addition of these sites, Luedeke said he hopes to keep early voting lines shorter as the region grows.
One change that was already made for this year, which Luedeke hopes to expand, is the surveying of poll workers after Election Day.
These surveys, Luedeke said, would allow poll workers to suggest changes to the elections department. He said they also would let the department know of any issues that came up so they could be addressed going forward.
“I am still in the process of reviewing all of those, we got a bunch of them,” Luedeke said. “We got good feedback and I got probably about 250 total.”