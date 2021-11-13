SALADO — After a virtual program last year, the Scots were back in town Saturday for the 60th Scottish Gathering and Highland Games.
The gathering opened Friday evening with a Calling of the Clans ceremony on Salado Creek. Saturday’s attractions — including a village of 51 clans, athletic games, bagpipe and drum competitions and live Celtic music — drew a large crowd to this year’s new location at Johnny’s Outback.
Today’s program opens with a 9 a.m. worship service and closes with a massed band parade at 2:30 p.m. The Clan Village will be on the grounds again, along with bagpipe bands, children’s games, and a dog costume contest and parade. There also will be live Celtic music, a Celtic marketplace and local and Scottish food vendors.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no Highland Dancing competitions
On Saturday, one of the brawny young men waiting to compete in the athletic games was Michael Wilson, 43, who grew up in Belton but lives in Georgetown. A correction officer at the Bell County Jail, he lifts weights regularly, he said, but this would be his first try at the Scottish athletic games.
“I’m out here almost every year watching it,” he said. “I’ve been working on the footwork. I’m completely new to this.”
Among the events he faced was Tossing the Caber. He would try to toss the 150-pound, 18-foot caber end-over-end so it lands with the small end pointing away from him.
His daughter, Caity Wilson, a freshman at Georgetown High School, said she’s not an athlete and wants to study law.
“I think he’ll be good,” she said. “I’m definitely hoping for the best.”
Ryan Kidder of Dallas said this was his seventh year to compete in the Scottish games.
“Caber’s one of my better ones,” he said. “It always has its bad days, but it’s one of my better events.”
Tossing the caber is a slow event, he said.
“You just have to do each step of it,” he said. “You’ve got your pick, your run and then your toss. You can’t rush them, because if you rush them it falls apart.”
Tossing the sheaf is his worst event, he said, and is like a baseball swing.
“You’ve got to get it just right,” he said.
Heath Snow, 45, of Cedar Park, who has competed in other Scottish games, said this was his second time at the Salado gathering.
“Guys are really willing to teach you how to get better,” he said. “We’ve got a huge mixture of skill levels. We’ve got guys who are still learning and guys who are at the world level.”
He hopes to get better and to one day “compete in the area my family came from,” he said.
Tim Carrington, 64, of Austin said this was his 12th year at the games. In 2014, he said, he participated in the Braemar Gathering in Scotland, which is always attended by the Queen of England and the royal family.
He said one of the stone-throwing events is similar to track and field’s shot put. The Olympic hammer throw also grew out of the Scottish games, he said. With the exception of tossing the sheaf, he said, all of the athletic events were a part of ancient Scottish military training.