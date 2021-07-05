The Bell County Commissioners Court could call for a local option liquor election during its meeting on Tuesday for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Bell County — ballots that would decide the legality of alcoholic beverage sales, including mixed beverages, within the region.
If given the OK by commissioners, a Nov. 2 election would be held for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 voters.
The precinct — which includes all of northeastern Bell County — also extends south to the Little River, up north until it hits FM 93 with the western border being sections of State Highway 317, Shallow Ford Road, South Kegley Road and Airport Trail.
As of early June, more than 8,000 east Bell County residents had expressed their support for the referendum through a signed petition. However, just 7,400 valid signatures from registered voters were needed, according to Hatch Consulting Group.
John Evans, a Little River-Academy farmer, said he started the petition with the hopes of constructing an 8,000-square-foot distillery and tasting room on his family farm.
“I just got interested in distilling a couple years ago and my wife and I started down this road,” he said last month. “It is just a dream and I am going to try and make it come true.”
Evans, who plans to offer three types of bourbons, a vodka and a whiskey, said he would use locally-grown grains, including those from his family farm — a process he calls “Farm to Glass.”
Although his business model includes distributing his alcohol to retailers in the future, Evans understands that the process will take time.
“Ideally, I would like to start distribution out of the tasting room if I can,” Evans said. “If not, as soon as we are built out, set up, licensed, permitted and have a product to sell, then I can start working with distributors. At least that is what is in the back of my head anyways.”
Despite some Bell County cities — such as Temple and Rogers — having passed similar measures in the past, their respective referendums only impacted land within its boundaries at the time of the election, not any future land.
However, John Hatch with Hatch Consulting Group said any area annexed into Precinct 3 would not have to have the same alcohol election under this referendum.