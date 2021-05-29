Gene Autry and Roy Rogers were guests. Lawrence Welk’s orchestra played a rooftop concert behind a curtain of bubbles. And a “beautiful music” radio station once occupied its penthouse. But perhaps the most intriguing bit of Kyle Hotel history occurred opening night — Jan. 21, 1929.
While those lucky enough to purchase tickets were dancing to Henry Lange’s hit song “Hot Lips,” a huge crowd outside was treated to a jaw-dropping feat.
A man identified only as The Human Fly gripped the side of the brick building and slowly scaled the 13 floors, according to “Lofty Landmarks” by Joe O’Connell, an Austin writer and former Telegram reporter. The crowd gasped in horror as the man paused halfway up, teetered a bit, then pulled a Coca-Cola bottle from his pocket and took a big swig. The crowd cheered wildly.
After stashing the bottle back in his pocket, The Fly flashed a toothy grin and continued his way to the top of the Kyle. Before the climb, the daredevil had placed a “tip” hat next to the building and when he returned it was full of cash.
So that’s how it all began, great music inside and a death-defying stunt outside. Those who forked over $1.50 to see Lange had the option of staying the night in one of the Kyle’s 125 rooms equipped with steam heat, running ice water and ceiling fans.
The Kyle was the idea of Dr. Arthur C. Scott Jr., co-founder of Scott & White hospital, and his friend W.W. Kyle, a wealthy Beaumont businessman who assisted in financing the building. According to the Temple Daily Telegram, the hotel was built to house hospital outpatients and visitors.
Although it was the tallest, the Kyle was actually the third “skyscraper” built in Temple. The Doering Hotel (renamed the Hawn in 1943) and its 113 rooms opened a year before the Kyle, and The Human Fly was there to scale the nine-story building.
Apparently nine stories wasn’t enough for The Fly. He invited himself back to Temple the following year to climb the taller Kyle, according to the New York Times.
While the identity of The Human Fly has never been determined, there has been a great deal of speculation.
In 1916 in New York City, a crowd gathered to watch a man climb to the ninth floor of a bank building. Apparently, he scaled the brick structure, climbed through a window and opened a savings account, according to Timeline.com. The man was Harry Gardiner, and he called himself The Human Fly. He climbed more than 700 tall buildings in less than a decade, then disappeared.
A man matching Gardiner’s description was found dead at the base of the Eiffel Tower in 1925, two years before the Doering event and three years before the Kyle opened.
According to Timeline.com, the man was never actually identified as Gardiner. Some people believe the body found in Paris was not Gardiner, and they say The Human Fly continued to scale skyscrapers out of the limelight.
Another theory is that Gardiner spawned copy-cat climbers. In fact, building climbing was outlawed in many cities after two “human flies” died in falls — one in San Francisco, the other in New York.
Temple’s second “skyscraper” was the six-story Professional Building, and it also opened in 1929. It’s now being renovated into apartments and a retail center in Temple’s thriving downtown.
Just eight months after the Kyle opened, Wall Street crashed and the Great Depression began. Cotton prices plummeted, and the town’s major employer — the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway — laid off hundreds of workers and cut the pay of many more. Four of Temple’s five banks closed — tough times had arrived.
The Kyle held on and was a Temple fixture for decades. According to the Telegram, high school proms and community events were held regularly at the hotel.
But as more modern hotels rose in the area, the Kyle’s popularity began to fade. It closed in 1974 because of a lack of revenue.