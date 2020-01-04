“You’ve got to get the belly if you’re going to do a belly flop,” said Brent Peters of Temple after winning that event Saturday morning during the polar bear plunge at Lions Junction Water Park.
“I couldn’t let him do it three times in a row,” he said, referring to out-flopping his brother, Steve Peters of Belton, who won the flop contest the previous two years. Brent Peters described himself as “the younger, better-looking brother,” and said the water was much colder — 20 degrees — when he took the plunge two years ago.
Claryce Free, aquatics program coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation, said the water temperature Saturday was 57 degrees.
“It’s perfect,” she said.
She welcomed the crowd and said the plunge would begin with four contestants in the belly flop, followed by the costume contest and then the general one-at-a-time polar bear plunge. Steve Peters, wearing a Santa Claus suit, walked out on the diving board, flopped, and lost his Santa cap.
Brent Peters, wearing blue swim trunks, followed with a water-displacing flop, and retrieved his brother’s cap. Next came Janie Anderson of Belton, wearing a patriotic T-shirt.
“I’m celebrating losing 70 pounds. Cowabunga!” she yelled, and flopped.
The last belly flopper was Jason Deckman of Killeen.
His flop looked OK but three judges standing near the diving board scored Anderson and Brent Peters evenly, so they had to jump again. This time Brent Peters’ jump left no doubt in anybody’s mind about who was the current belly flop king.
Anderson wasn’t through, however. Billing herself as “Captress AmeriTexan,” and waving an American flag, she jumped in the pool and won the costume contest. She passed on taking the general polar bear plunge, saying three times in the water was enough.
“I’m celebrating losing 70 pounds,” she repeated. “I’m also celebrating our men and women in the armed services past and present. I say, God bless them!”
Some of the polar bear plungers jumped from the deck in pairs. A few people used the diving board, but this part of the plunge was not competitive, Free said. Just about everybody came out of the water shivering and reaching for a towel.
At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 300 lbs, Steve Peters was another weight-conscious plunger. He weighed 357 lbs the first year he took the polar bear plunge, he said, and wants to get down to 250 lbs.
He and Deckman, both photography enthusiasts, pal around a lot and challenge each other to go to new places and do new things, he said. Another friend of theirs, Christopher Winston of Temple, took photographs of the plunge, but stayed out of the water. The other two want him to take the polar bear plunge, he said, but it’s a “hard sale. That’s not going to happen. They get onto me all the time about it.”