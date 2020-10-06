Temple Independent School District is hoping to make a splash with construction nearing completion for the James W. Hardin Swimming Center at Temple High — a $5.4 million project that was approved in December.
Temple school board President Dan Posey expressed his excitement about the overhaul, which is expected to be completed under budget this winter.
“I just want to say it’s been a long time coming,” he said during the board’s Monday meeting. “It’s really something special, and I don’t see how (students) cannot be excited about it.”
The project, which was financed by 2015 bonds, brings a variety of improvements to a facility originally constructed in the 1980s.
“This was a building built in the 1980s … and it served us well,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s superintendent of finance and operations, said. “But a facility like that just takes a beating in an environment with such humidity. We’re grateful that the passage of the 2015 bond has allowed us to do better for our students in this community.”
Poor air circulation that contibuted to the humid environment will be resolved during the facility’s renovations.
“One of the issues that we had with the older facility is circulation,” Boyd said in December. “That creates a lot of the humidity problems that you have, and any swim center will need to negate that issue. This center has a completely redesigned ventilation system that will move across the water better in a way that should minimize those problems.”
The James W. Hardin Swimming Center will have expanded to more than 20,000 square feet once completed.
“The biggest piece to this project is that we’re increasing the square footage by about 48 percent, so it’s significantly larger,” Boyd said.
He added how the footprint expansion will allow for spectator seating to more than double capacity. Available seating will now be closer to 500 — an increase that will allow Temple ISD to host regional swim meets.
“I fully expect this (swimming center) to be a host site when this is all said and done,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Although the new facility — constructed by Cedar Park-based American Constructors — also will feature enhanced classrooms, and team meeting and locker room spaces, Boyd emphasized how one of the greatest aspects is the enhanced security for students.
“There were no separate restrooms for students and the public with the way the old building was built … which was not an ideal situation,” he said. “But the (new facility) allows us to keep all of the spectators in one half of the building. The rest of it is for student usage and student spaces, which was such a critical part of our security piece.”
Once completed, Boyd said Temple ISD will have one of the premier swimming centers for a one high school district.
“For a single high school district, I think you’re going to be hard pressed to find a facility that’s nicer, more functional and more beautiful than ours,” he said. “It’s really going to be nice.”