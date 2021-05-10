Temple College will recognize its 2020 and 2021 graduates at a commencement ceremony to be held Saturday, the school announced.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Crusader Stadium on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus in Belton.
Temple College, founded in 1926, will recognize both the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Claudia and W.T. Barnhart Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. The 2020 recipient of the award is Kim George, a professor of English, and the 2021 recipient is Kimberley Clawson, a biology professor.
All new graduates will receive a free one-year membership in the new Temple College Alumni and Friends Association, according to a news release.
Those who are unable to attend the 2021 ceremony in person can watch it online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIrn78-sHZo.