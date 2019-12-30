The From the Ground Up – Connecting Agriculture and Health conference will be held in conjunction with the Blackland Income Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The conference will be held at the Waco Convention Center at 100 Washington Ave. in Waco and is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
“Conference topics will relate to agriculture and health. The focus of the conference is to help those working in health-related fields with information that will aid in connecting consumers to factual and reliable information so they can make informed decisions regarding health and nutrition for their families”, said Colleen Foleen, McLennan County Extension Agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The conference will begin at 8:50 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Cost for the conference is $50 and $25 for full-time students.
Application has been made for 5 continuing education contact hours to the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Inc. and 5 hours of clinical professional education to the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Teachers will be provided 5 hours of CPE credit and all others will be provided a certificate for 5 clock hours of education.
Topics and speakers include:
• Culinary Medicine: Using Mediterranean Diet Principles to Promote Healthy Eating and Improved Health Outcomes, Dr. Anne VanBeber , professor, Texas Christian University
• Addressing the Food and Nutrition Needs of Our Growing Population, Dr. Daniel Hale, associate director for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• More than Milk, Connecting the Diary Farm with the Consumer, Joann Knox, Dairy MAX
• Texas Department of Agriculture Programs and Initiatives, Helenka Ostrum , special programs specialist, Texas Department of Agriculture
• Technology in Present Day Farm Stewardship, Rodney Schronk, Schronk Agricultural Joint Venture, Shcronk Custom Ag Ltd.
Please pre-register by Jan. 8. Pre-registration is available online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/GroundUp. A catered luncheon is included in the registration.
For more information, visit http://agrilife.org/fromthegroundup/ or call 254-757-5180.