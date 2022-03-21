A second man was arrested in connection with one of two March 3 shootings after a brief pursuit with police.
Jacquon Whitfield, 24, of Temple, was arrested Thursday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Temple Police Department chased a vehicle occupied by Whitfield while trying to serve an arrest warrant on the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive, according to a news release from the department.
“Officers located a vehicle that was occupied by the wanted subject leaving the area,” the release said. “A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a brief vehicle pursuit.”
The pursuit ended near South 24 Street and East Avenue I.
“After the pursuit and arrest, two handguns were recovered that were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle,” the release said.
After the chase, another man was arrested on misdemeanor charges, and a third was released.
Whitfield’s charge stems from a March 3 gang-related shooting at the 1200 block of 26th Street in Temple.
“On scene, officers learned that one person had been shot,” the affidavit said. “They discovered more than 45 shell casings. They discovered that during the effort to shoot the victim, an unrelated house had been shot. Similarly, during the effort to shoot the victim, an unrelated vehicle had been shot.”
Officers learned that a wounded man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by a neighbor.
“(The man) had been shot in the leg,” the affidavit said. “First aid was administered in the vehicle, and eventually, he was taken to the ER and treated for the gunshot wound.”
City of Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak previously told the Telegram the man was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
At the hospital, officers interviewed the man and told them he was visiting a family member when he saw a light-colored Kia and a silver Nissan pull up to the house, and “four people exited the Nissan and began shooting,” the affidavit said.
A witness was interviewed as part of the investigation, and the affidavit said he corroborated the victim’s story.
The witness added that the shooters targeted five or six people and identified Whitfield as one of the alleged shooters.
Officers learned that the shooting on 26th Street was a retaliation attack after an earlier incident at the Wildcat Cutz barbershop on South 31st Street where a rival gang targeted Whitfield about two hours prior.
“I have reason to believe that this shooting occurred in the context of two gangs feuding,” the affidavit said. “A short time before this shooting, there was a shooting at 1004 S. 31st Street in Temple, Bell County, Texas. During that shooting, three men attempted to shoot Jacquon ‘Trell’ Whitfield and did shoot another person.”
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, was arrested for the barbershop shooting and was being held Monday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $825,000.
Whitfield was held at the jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
The two March 3 shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.