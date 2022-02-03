A partial closure on Birdcreek Drive has been relocated 200 feet south of the Birdcreek Drive and El Capitan Drive intersection, the city announced Thursday.
Theclosure is part of the ongoing Bird Creek interceptor sanitary sewer project to install a new sanitary sewer and manholes in the roadway. The closure includes the hill located on Birdcreek.
The original Birdcreek closure section started on Jan. 24 between Las Cienega Blvd. and Brooklawn Drive and will be reopened, the city said in a news release.
Detours will direct motorists around the current closure. Residents have been made aware of the relocation, and their access will be maintained, the city said in a news release.
The projected reopening date remains March 25.
For more information, call the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.