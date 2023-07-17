Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith has enjoyed watching the vision that administrators have had for the district to come to life.
“As we got together over a couple of years, we pulled a group of people together and we talked about the types of facilities that our board wanted to see — that our community wanted to see,” he said. “There were talks about creating a safe learning environment, ensuring that we have the spaces to actually address mastery of content, and to address those competencies that (the school board) adopted with the Journey of a Graduate.”
During a school board meeting on Monday, the Belton ISD superintendent emphasized how the learning experience for students should not simply be about reading and writing, math, science and history.
“It should be about the skills they develop in collaboration, in critical thinking and in perseverance along the way,” Smith said during his monthly report. “Our spaces and our designs for our facilities matter in all of that. We believe that wholeheartedly.”
He alluded to the $173.8 million in total 2022 bond funding that has already led to construction on James L. Burrell Elementary in Temple, $37.7 million, and Hubbard Branch Elementary in Belton, $43.6 million.
“A building that we build now should be able to be used 30 years from now in a flexible manner to prepare kids for the future jobs that they’re going to have — and that facilities are maximizing our dollars and ensuring that we’re using practices that promote sound stewardship,” Smith said. “Our board said that loud and clear in the design of our new elementary schools.”
James L. Burrell Elementary is expected to be completed in November 2023, while Hubbard Branch Elementary will be completed in April 2024. Both are expected to serve Belton ISD for decades to come.
“It was (former Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart) that I heard often about this. He would say, ‘Hey, we don’t need a Taj Mahal. We want a really functional space,’” Smith said. “So what did we do to get that functional space? We brought teachers to the table and said, ‘What do you need to create the best learning experiences for kids?’ and brought kids to the table and said, ‘What do you need to have to have the best learning environment possible?’”
He stressed how the involvement from teachers and students helped spur each blueprint — that includes specific safety features, and collaborative indoor and outdoor spaces — for the two new elementary campuses.
“These are the future-forward facilities that promote those learning experiences that we want for our students, and we’re excited to see them come to fruition,” Smith said. “We can’t wait to show them off to y’all in the future.”
Mike Morgan, the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, shares that enthusiasm and has previously noted how much of the structure at James L. Burrell Elementary, 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, has already taken shape with exterior and interior wall framing, roofing, windows and more completed.
“The work this summer is exciting,” he said during a school board meeting last month. “We hit a milestone last week and that is the permanent power is in place and is ready to be turned. If you’ve been following construction and heard some of our conversations over the last 18 months, permanent power, transformers, switchgear and some of those things have been difficult to get so we’re very pleased to say that those items are all in place.”
Legislative update
During the meeting, Smith also discussed the activity in the Texas Legislature, as public schools have failed to be a priority for lawmakers.
“We continue to advocate for what it’s best for Belton ISD as a community and as a school district, and for the individual students that we serve and the staff members that we employ,” Smith said.
Although the Texas Legislature was recently in a special session — that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for lawmakers to address property taxes and border security — public education funding was not named an agenda item.
“We anticipate another special session coming up in the near future around October,” Smith said. “But as of right now, nothing was done regarding the basic allotment for schools and nothing was done regarding accountability changes for schools. We have continued work to do on that.”
Trustees previously highlighted their plans to bring a revised compensation plan to a vote for adoption as soon as possible.
“Our hands are tied. We’re not sitting on a bucket of money and just trying to hold on to it,” Area 1 trustee Jeff Norwood said when the school board approved a $1,200 raise for teachers last month. “I mean, this is not what we want it to be. As a board, I think it’s important that the community realizes that what the politicians are doing to our teachers and everybody who works in school districts across the state is not right.”