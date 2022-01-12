A portion of Birdcreek Drive between Las Cienega Boulevard and Brooklawn Drive will close to through traffic for eight weeks, beginning Monday.
The road work is part of the ongoing Bird Creek interceptor sanitary sewer project as city workers will install a new sanitary sewer and manholes in the roadway during the weeks-long closure, according to a city of Temple news release.
Detours will direct traffic around the closure, the city said. Local traffic access will be maintained in the area, including access to the cul-de-sacs at El Capitan Drive and Daniels Drive, according to the release.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Residents with questions about the project can contact the Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.