Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez did not graduate from Temple High School. In fact, he never even made it to the eighth grade.
However, history will remember local Grammy winner, a Temple native, as an honorary graduate for the THS Class of 1960, when the Temple Education Foundation honored Little Joe and Dr. Harry Macey Jr. as distinguished alumni during a special event Wednesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
“One of the first things Little Joe said was, ‘Well, I’m not sure this is OK because I never had the chance to graduate from Temple High,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Little Joe had to leave his own education as soon as he was old enough. Like so many of his generation, he did that in order to take care of his family.”
Ike Hernandez — one of Little Joe’s sons and a current assistant principal at Temple High School — presented his father with a framed copy of the honorary diploma. It marked the first of its kind from Temple ISD.
“I found opportunities and possibilities that I would never have found in Temple,” Little Joe, a five-time Grammy Award winner, said. “So every year I packed up and moved only to find out that I’m a country boy. I needed my space and the laid back pace and friendliness of the community. So I moved my family to Temple.”
He called that decision one of the best he has ever made.
“No matter how far away I travel, I always get this great feeling of joy when I come home to Temple and I want to share these awards with my siblings because without their support, I would not be here today,” Little Joe, who has four children and seven grandchildren who all live in Temple, said.
TEF — an organization that was established in 1988 to support the Temple ISD community — credited Hernandez for his trailblazing in the Latino community, his breaking down of cultural and music barriers, and his continued commitment to his heritage and roots in Temple, and Macey for his lasting impact on the local health care industry.
“Dr. Macey and Little Joe came through the Temple public schools,” Brittany Norman, chair of the educational foundation, said. “They have been examples of hard work and diligence, and commitment to their careers, to their families and to the Temple community. We’re honored to recognize you tonight.”
Macey graduated from Temple High School in 1951 before furthering his education at three institutions: Temple College, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He earned a doctorate of medicine in 1958.
During his more than 30-year career, Macey — who retired as medical director of King’s Daughters Clinic in Killeen in 2000 — served at several hospitals and clinics in the area, including the Primus Clinic in Killeen, the Women’s Clinic in Temple, and the Scott and White Clinic in Temple. He also has served in many professional and community organizations, including the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the Bell County Medical Society, the Temple College board of trustees and Bell County Board of Health.
“Since that time, I have been enjoying my children, grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren,” Macey, who had residents he delivered as babies in attendance, said during the event. “Thank you to TEF for allowing me to be so honored.”
The TEF Distinguished Alumni event — which raised more than $730,000 over the previous five years — raised more than $91,500 on Wednesday for innovative teaching grants and student scholarships.