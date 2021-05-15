Maybe because it was cloudy and windy, the Flying Vikings — offering free airplane rides for disabled children — got off to a slow start Saturday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
But by noon about 15 children were involved, said Paul Hansen, president of the nonprofit organization.
The children and family members loaded into one of three small airplanes and took a short flight over the Temple area. Volunteers served pizza and bottled water in the staging area. Temple Police officers and firefighters showed off some of their vehicles and helped with coordination.
During the flight, the pilot sometimes let a child take the yoke and guide the aircraft, Hansen said.
The group’s mission statement reads: “Flying Vikings is here to touch a child’s life through aviation. Our rides are free to children (ages 6-18 years old) who have a chronic illness or physical disability. Here the child is not a passenger but becomes the pilot.”
Flying Vikings has flights in 10 states, he said. “We go all over the place. It keeps growing. We’ll try to add a couple more airports in Texas next year.”
Many of the people who come to the flying event are returnees, he said.
“They not only come back, but they support this further,” he said. “They’re calling schools, therapists, churches.”
Hansen began the venture about 10 years ago, he said.
“I’ve been flying for 30 years,” he said. “I started as the only pilot. Now we have hundreds.”
Sgt. Chris Miceli, leader of the Community Oriented Policing Services unit for Temple Police, said he and four other officers were helping to get the children in and out of the airplanes.
“It’s a great event for us,” he said. “It’s nice to get out and help the community.”
The officers also let the children look at a fire engine, the police department’s armored vehicle, a regular patrol car and a 1929 Auburn, a seized vehicle the department sometimes enters in parades.
Janet Lopez of Temple brought her son, Jacob, 17.
“I think we’ll just be riding,” she said.
Jacob asked her how far it was to the high school.
“Seven minutes,” she told him.
They expected to fly over the high school, she said.
Sue Hamby, a family friend, said Jacob had been looking forward to the adventure.
“They cancelled it because of COVID,” she said, referring to last year. “He has been asking and asking about it.”
Deanna Cavanaugh of Temple brought her son, Austin, 6, and said it was their first time to participate in Flying Vikings. They learned about if through his school, Raye-Allen Elementary.
“He’s happy,” she said. “He’s excited.”
It would be his first time in a small aircraft, she said. His sister, Julianna, was going up with him.
Tina Eaton of Bruceville-Eddy brought her son, Cole, 12.
“He loves flying,” she said. “He loves getting to drive it. We had an awesome pilot and he got to interact. I was kind of nervous, but he did well. This is a wonderful organization.”